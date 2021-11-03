David Carr Apologizes For 'Insensitive' Tweet After Ruggs News

After news broke Tuesday that Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a deadly car accident, former Texans quarterback David Carr was at the center of a firestorm for his tweet promoting his brother as the league's MVP.

Carr, who is an analyst for NFL Network, predicted that the Raiders will make the Super Bowl and made a bombastic claim that his brother Derek Carr should be awarded NFL MVP

“When the Raiders make the Super Bowl this year, I will argue, successful I might add, that not only is Derek the MVP, I will make the case there has NEVER been a more valuable player,” Carr tweeted.

Meanwhile, Ruggs III was released by the team and was booked on two felony charges: DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, according to a Las Vegas Police statement.

David Carr, a former No. 1 pick by the Texans in the 2002 NFL draft, later deleted and apologized for his tweet in the wake of the death of a 23-year-old woman involved in the crash. He also later deleted the apology.

“I’ll try this again, my apologies if the last tweet sounded incentive (sic), I just can’t imagine another team having to deal with so much off the field,” Carr tweet. “It obviously hits a little too close to home for a brother.”

Under Nevada law, probation is not an option if convicted of DUI resulting in death, according to the Associated Press. The charge also carries a possible sentence of two to 20-year sentence if convicted.

Ruggs III was the No. 12 pick in the 2020 NFL draft and had recorded 24 receptions for 469 yards and two touchdowns this season.

