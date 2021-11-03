David Carr Apologizes For 'Insensitive' Tweet After Ruggs News

Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

David Carr Apologizes For 'Insensitive' Tweet In Wake Of Henry Rugg III News

Author:

After news broke Tuesday that Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a deadly car accident, former Texans quarterback David Carr was at the center of a firestorm for his tweet promoting his brother as the league's MVP.

Carr, who is an analyst for NFL Network, predicted that the Raiders will make the Super Bowl and made a bombastic claim that his brother Derek Carr should be awarded NFL MVP

“When the Raiders make the Super Bowl this year, I will argue, successful I might add, that not only is Derek the MVP, I will make the case there has NEVER been a more valuable player,” Carr tweeted.

SI Recommends

Meanwhile, Ruggs III was released by the team and was booked on two felony charges: DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, according to a Las Vegas Police statement

David Carr, a former No. 1 pick by the Texans in the 2002 NFL draft, later deleted and apologized for his tweet in the wake of the death of a 23-year-old woman involved in the crash. He also later deleted the apology. 

“I’ll try this again, my apologies if the last tweet sounded incentive (sic), I just can’t imagine another team having to deal with so much off the field,” Carr tweet. “It obviously hits a little too close to home for a brother.”

Under Nevada law, probation is not an option if convicted of DUI resulting in death, according to the Associated Press. The charge also carries a possible sentence of two to 20-year sentence if convicted. 

Ruggs III was the No. 12 pick in the 2020 NFL draft and had recorded 24 receptions for 469 yards and two touchdowns this season.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

David Carr of the Texans.
NFL

David Carr Apologizes For 'Insensitive' Tweet After Ruggs News

The former NFL quarterback apologized, then deleted his apology.

Aaron Rodgers looks up at the scoreboard during a 2020 playoff game against the Rams
NFL

Breaking: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Green Bay Packers star will miss his team's game against the Chiefs.

si_startsit_110321_qb
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers' inconsistent 2021 season shouldn't worry you as he is the Week 9 QB Start 'Em of the Week.

Evan Mobley (4) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela.
NBA

Evan Mobley Is Doing Impossible Things As a Rookie

The No. 3 overall pick has been the best player in this class so far and has Cleveland thinking big.

dCOVbraves_HZ
Play
MLB

Dues Paid in Full, the Braves Are World Champions

This team is about the long haul. This title is a triumph of perseverance.

Oklahoma State basketball flag
Play
College Basketball

Sources: NCAA Rejects Oklahoma State Postseason Ban Appeal

The ban ties back to the 2017 FBI investigation of bribery in college basketball.

Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Broncos GM: Franchise 'Not Approaching a Rebuild' After Miller Trade

Despite dealing linebacker Von Miller to the Rams, Broncos general manager George Paton said Tuesday that the franchise is not rebuilding.

UConn's Olivia Nelson-Ododa slaps hands before a game
College Basketball

SI’s Preseason Women's Top 25 for 2021–22

Familiar faces lead the way, but don't overlook the upstart programs hoping to continue to make waves.