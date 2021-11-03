Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Derek Carr Reveals Text From Ruggs on Night of Crash

Author:

A day after the Raiders released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III following his involvement in a fatal car accident that resulted in a death on Tuesday morning, Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr spoke to the media on Wednesday.

An emotional Carr expressed his remorse over the situation, pledging to be there to support Ruggs in his time of need.

"I haven't reached out, I will always be here for him," Carr said. "That won't change, and I'll prove that over the course of time to him...He needs people to love him right now. He's probably feeling a certain type of way about himself right now, and he needs to be loved. And if no one else will do it, I'll do it."

SI Recommends

Ruggs was involved in an accident early Tuesday morning in which he was reportedly driving 156 mph with a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit. The crash resulted in the death of a 23-year-old woman. Ruggs's bail was set at $150,000, and he is required to have the highest level of electronic monitoring. He's due back in court on Nov. 10.

In his meeting with the media, Carr also revealed that Ruggs had texted him and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on the night of the crash, asking for tips for his golf swing.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

derek carr henry ruggs
NFL

Derek Carr Reveals Text From Ruggs on Night of Crash

Carr spoke to the media one day after the Raiders released Ruggs following his arrest for a DUI, which resulted in the death of a 23-year-old woman.

Freak of the Week
College Football

Record-Breaking High School QBs Stockton, Locke Share Freak of the Week Honors

Future Georgia, Mississippi State quarterbacks break storied state records of former No. 1 overall NFL Draft picks

Oct 9, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn looks on during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

Report: Malzahn Thinks Cincy Is 'Right There' With Bama, UGA

The UCF head coach thinks the Bearcats can compete with the best of the SEC.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah vs. Atletico Madrid
Soccer

Mohamed Salah's Indelible Influence

Even on a rare night when the Liverpool star did not score or assist on a goal, he remains vital to the success of the club, which has a looming decision to make about his future.

buster posey
MLB

Report: Buster Posey to Announce Retirement Thursday

Posey spent his entire career with the Giants and made the All-Star team in 2021. He was a central piece in three World Series championship teams, and was the NL MVP in 2012.

Oklahoma State basketball court
College Basketball

With Recent NCAA Infractions, Players Should Not Be Immune

With Oklahoma State set to serve a 2022 postseason ban, some will say players shouldn’t be punished. Pat Forde, however, says they should have seen this coming.

dallas-cowboys-helmet
NFL

Cowboys' New Helmets To Honor Armed Forces

The team's iconic star will be alongside a new stripe for Dallas's game against the Broncos.

Packers playing against Arizona.
NFL

Report: NFL 'Reviewing' COVID-19 Protocol Situation in Green Bay

The Packers have multiple players out due to COVID-19 protocols, including starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers.