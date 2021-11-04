Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Aaron Rodgers 'Furious' With NFL Leaking His Vaccination Status

Author:

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not spoken to media since it was revealed that he was not vaccinated for COVID-19. However, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Rodgers is "furious" that his vaccination status was leaked.

The nine-time Pro Bowler told reporters he was "immunized" in an August press conference before it was reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that he was indeed unvaccinated. While the NFL does not share the the names of players who have or have not been vaccinated.

On Thursday, the NFL announced that it would be investigating whether Rodgers and the Packers violated COVID-19 protocols. In a statement, the league said failure to properly enforce COVID-19 protocols could result in "discipline being assessed against individual clubs." 

SI Recommends

Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that he was "100% confident" COVID-19 protocols have been followed in the team's "football spaces." Neither Rodgers nor LaFleur had received disciplinary action as of Thursday evening.

With Rodgers not playing on Sunday, Jordan Love will start for Green Bay against Kansas City. 

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Aaron Rodgers smiling while playing the Cardinals.
NFL

Report: Rodgers 'Furious' With Leaked Vaccination Status

The nine-time Pro Bowler had told reporters he was "immunized".

sarver
NBA

NBA Launches Probe Into Suns' Sarver After Bombshell Report

Phoenix denied the allegations of racism and misogyny in ESPN's report and "retained defamation counsel."

Eddie Howe
Soccer

Report: Newcastle Signs Howe to In-Principle Deal

The former Bournemouth manager looks to improve upon the Magpies' disastrous start to 2021-22.

si-playoff-comittee-alabama
Play
Betting

College Football Week 10 Best Bet: Alabama Poised to Add to LSU's Misery

Alabama hosting LSU used to be a premier game, but LSU is enduring a rough season. Can the Tigers cover a four-touchdown spread in Tuscaloosa?

buster-posey
MLB

Celebrating Buster Posey’s Singular Career

MMA fighter Henry Cejudo
Play
MMA

Henry Cejudo on Retirement, UFC 268 and More

The Weekly Takedown: The retired fighter offers insight into the current happenings in MMA, plus predictions for UFC 268.

New York Giants Kadarius Toney
NFL

Giants Rookie Facing Criticism for Henry Ruggs III Tweet

Kadarius Toney recently shared his thoughts on the Henry Ruggs III situation.

LeBron James
NBA

Report: LeBron to Miss at Least a Week With Abdominal Strain

Lakers star LeBron James is reportedly expected to miss at least one week with an abdominal strain.