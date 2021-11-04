Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not spoken to media since it was revealed that he was not vaccinated for COVID-19. However, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Rodgers is "furious" that his vaccination status was leaked.

The nine-time Pro Bowler told reporters he was "immunized" in an August press conference before it was reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that he was indeed unvaccinated. While the NFL does not share the the names of players who have or have not been vaccinated.

On Thursday, the NFL announced that it would be investigating whether Rodgers and the Packers violated COVID-19 protocols. In a statement, the league said failure to properly enforce COVID-19 protocols could result in "discipline being assessed against individual clubs."

Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that he was "100% confident" COVID-19 protocols have been followed in the team's "football spaces." Neither Rodgers nor LaFleur had received disciplinary action as of Thursday evening.

With Rodgers not playing on Sunday, Jordan Love will start for Green Bay against Kansas City.

