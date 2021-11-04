Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Nick Saban on Crash Involving Henry Ruggs III: 'Devastating Consequences'

Author:

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a car accident on Tuesday morning that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old woman.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who coached Ruggs at Alabama, said his thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family during this difficult time. 

"Our thoughts and prayers certainly go out to all involved in this tragic situation, especially the victims," Saban said. "Our thoughts and prayers are certainly with them. But our thoughts and prayers are also with Henry and his family."

"I think this is something that a lot of folks can learn from - I think a lot of players on our team. Because sometimes the consequences can be devastating," Saban added. "These consequences are going to probably be pretty devastating to Henry. We love him. We're going to support him through it, but we also have a lot of compassion for the victims, and our thoughts and prayers are also with them." 

SI Recommends

Ruggs was in court on Wednesday morning following his arrest on suspicion of DUI. The prosecutor, Eric Bauman, said Ruggs was traveling at 156 miles per hour before the crash occurred. 

Prosecutors requested for Ruggs' bail to be set at $1 million, but it was ultimately set at $150,000.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Alabama coach Nick Saban released a statement on the tragic death of George Floyd.
NFL

Alabama's Nick Saban Comments On Henry Ruggs III Crash

The Alabama head coach weighed in on the horrible accident.

Steve Sarkisian
Play
College Football

Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Asked About Monkey Story

The unbelievable story made its way back to Texas' head coach.

Colts WR Michael Pittman
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Michael Pittman Jr. continues to earn a higher flex ranking after each and every game.

Davante Adams with the Packers.
NFL

Davante Adams to Return From COVID-19 List vs. Chiefs

Jordan Love will have his top target available on Sunday.

T.J. Watt Fantasy Football Pittsburgh Steelers
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 Rankings: Team Defenses

A plus matchup against the Bears gives the Steelers a small boost in this week's team defense rankings.

Odell Beckham Jr. against the Cardinals
NFL

Browns Players Asked About Developing OBJ Situation

Odell Beckham Jr. has been held out of practice for the second day in a row.

Nov 10, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) blocks a field goal attempt by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) to win the game 35-32 during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 Rankings: Kickers

Harrison Butker falls in the rank as scoring opportunities are on the decline for the Chiefs.

Raiders Darren Waller Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 Rankings: Tight Ends

Darren Waller is right back where he belongs after missing Week 7 and a Week 8 bye.