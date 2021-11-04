Alabama's Nick Saban Comments On Henry Ruggs III Crash

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a car accident on Tuesday morning that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old woman.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who coached Ruggs at Alabama, said his thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family during this difficult time.

"Our thoughts and prayers certainly go out to all involved in this tragic situation, especially the victims," Saban said. "Our thoughts and prayers are certainly with them. But our thoughts and prayers are also with Henry and his family."

"I think this is something that a lot of folks can learn from - I think a lot of players on our team. Because sometimes the consequences can be devastating," Saban added. "These consequences are going to probably be pretty devastating to Henry. We love him. We're going to support him through it, but we also have a lot of compassion for the victims, and our thoughts and prayers are also with them."

Ruggs was in court on Wednesday morning following his arrest on suspicion of DUI. The prosecutor, Eric Bauman, said Ruggs was traveling at 156 miles per hour before the crash occurred.

Prosecutors requested for Ruggs' bail to be set at $1 million, but it was ultimately set at $150,000.

