Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Aaron Rodgers

Here's What Aaron Rodgers Said in August About His Vaccination Status

Author:

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's game against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Back in August, when asked if he had been vaccinated, Rodgers told reporters, "Yeah, I've been immunized."

But on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Rodgers is not vaccinated against the virus. Rapaport's "understanding" is Rodgers has been following the NFL's protocols for unvaccinated players.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur would not confirm if Rodgers is vaccinated or not but added Jordan Love will start Sunday.

SI Recommends

Rodgers's word selection may have been well thought out, because of his omission of the word "vaccinated." He has been following protocols for unvaccinated players while at the Packers facility, according to the NFL Network

The Packers' quarterback petitioned the NFL to have an alternative treatment before joining the team so that he could be classified as someone who was vaccinated, per ESPN.  The league ultimately ruled he would be considered unvaccinated. 

The earliest he would be able to return to the field is Nov. 13, per NFL-NFLPA protocols. That's just one day before the Packers host the Seahawks. 

Kickoff against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love at Packers practice
NFL

Packers Down to One QB on Roster for Chiefs Game

Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Kurt Benkert have tested positive for COVID-19.

Yohan Traore
Play
College Basketball

Elite 2022 Forward Yohan Traore Talks Visits, Timeline and More

Traore said he will take one more visit to either Texas UCLA before he decides.

Aaron Rodgers with the Packers.
NFL

What Aaron Rodgers Said in August About His Vaccination Status

He reportedly got COVID-19 and is out against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Drake
Play
WNBA

Drake Calls for WNBA Expansion Team in Toronto

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has said, “Expansion is on the horizon."

Inside the NBA's Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley
Play
Extra Mustard

'Inside the NBA' Crew Offers Moving Tribute to Ernie Johnson on Death of His Son

Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith share memories of Michael Johnson.

Closer Will Smith and catcher Travis d'Arnaud celebrate in front of the mound after the Braves recorded the final out in their Game 6 win over the Astros to capture their first World Series title since 1995.
MLB

These Braves Win the World Series—Naturally

aaron rodgers (1)
Play
Fantasy

Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Impact: Positive COVID-19 Test

The Packers star signal-caller is out for Week 9 after testing positive for COVID-19

Braves Title
MLB

Braves Set Date for World Series Championship Parade

Despite entering the postseason with the fewest wins of any playoff team, the Braves took home the franchise's first World Series since 1995 on Tuesday night.