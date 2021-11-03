What Aaron Rodgers Said in August About His Vaccination Status

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's game against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Back in August, when asked if he had been vaccinated, Rodgers told reporters, "Yeah, I've been immunized."

But on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Rodgers is not vaccinated against the virus. Rapaport's "understanding" is Rodgers has been following the NFL's protocols for unvaccinated players.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur would not confirm if Rodgers is vaccinated or not but added Jordan Love will start Sunday.

Rodgers's word selection may have been well thought out, because of his omission of the word "vaccinated." He has been following protocols for unvaccinated players while at the Packers facility, according to the NFL Network.

The Packers' quarterback petitioned the NFL to have an alternative treatment before joining the team so that he could be classified as someone who was vaccinated, per ESPN. The league ultimately ruled he would be considered unvaccinated.

The earliest he would be able to return to the field is Nov. 13, per NFL-NFLPA protocols. That's just one day before the Packers host the Seahawks.

Kickoff against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday.

More NFL Coverage: