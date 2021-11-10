Report: Five Teams 'to Consider' for Odell Beckham Jr.

Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Five Teams Stand Out in Odell Beckham Jr. Sweepstakes

Author:

After clearing waivers Tuesday afternoon, Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent for the first time in his NFL career. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, five teams currently stand out to the former Browns and Giants star.

Rapoport noted that the five teams have interest but not necessarily a standing offer out to Beckham Jr.. All five teams are potential playoff teams and a few have been connected to Beckham Jr. throughout this process including the Saints, Seahawks, Chiefs, Patriots and Packers.

Rapoport says the Saints are "to his knowledge" the only team to try to trade for Beckham Jr. ahead of the trade deadline earlier this month. The Seahawks, one of the teams that have been floated as a preferred landing spot for Beckham Jr., considered claiming Beckham off waivers.

The Packers were reportedly "looking to add skill-position weapons before the trade deadline" and that "general manager Aaron Rodgers would potentially be interested." Whether the Packers' actual GM, Brian Gutekunst, shares his interest is unknown.

"The Kansas City Chiefs have never shied away from a big-time skill weapon guy," Rapoport continued. 

SI Recommends

Rapoport says there has been a "long love affair between Bill Belichick and Odell Beckham from afar." The Patriots could use another weapon on the outside for quarterback Mac Jones. Belichick has previously worked with wide receiving greats such as Randy Moss, Josh Gordon and Antonio Brown with mixed results.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reports Beckham Jr. has his eyes on at least three of the teams that Rapoport mentioned. ESPN reports the wide receiver is "honing in on the Chiefs, Packers and Saints."

Beckham Jr. has not been the superstar player that dominated with the Giants early in his career. This season, he has just 17 catches for 232 yards.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the New Orleans Saints, head over to Saints News Network.

YOU MAY LIKE

Closeup of Aaron Rodgers during a game against the Cardinals
Play
Extra Mustard

Report: Rodgers Had Additional COVID-19 Violations Go Unpunished

A fan snapped a photo of Aaron Rodgers at a bar, which could lead to additional discipline.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL

Report: Five Teams 'to Consider' for Odell Beckham Jr.

Some major contenders could be involved.

Duke's Jon Scheyer
Play
College Basketball

NCAA Early Signing Period: Breaking Down Duke’s No. 1 Class

The Blue Devils have three prospects that are consensus top 10 players in the senior class.

Oct 31, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) walks off the field against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
NFL

Report: Sam Darnold Out 'Several Weeks' With Scapula Fracture

Carolina's starting QB is going to miss some time.

budda-baker-arizona-cardinals
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Team Defenses

Underrated Cardinals defense gets plus matchup against a backup QB.

stafford
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Quarterbacks

After a rough performance last week, there's no reason to back off Matthew Stafford vs. the 49ers.

Colts WR Michael Pittman
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Wide Receivers

A plus matchup vs. the Jaguars should have Michael Pittman Jr. locked into your starting lineup.

Greg Joseph (1) after he missed a field goal.
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Kickers

Greg Joseph and the Vikings should have plenty of field goal opportunities vs. the Chargers.