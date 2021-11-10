Panthers' Sam Darnold Placed on IR, Out Four to Six Weeks

Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Sam Darnold to be Placed on Injured Reserve, Out at Least Four Weeks

Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters that quarterback Sam Darnold will be placed on the injured reserve list on Wednesday. Carolina will be without their starting quarterback for four to six weeks.

Darnold suffered the shoulder injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Patriots, which he finished, per ESPNDarnold missing several weeks with a scapula fracture was first reported Wednesday morning by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He will not need surgery because it's not a complete fracture, per the report

P.J. Walker, a second-year quarterback who has only started one NFL game, will start for the Panthers this Sunday. 

The 24-year-old quarterback is off to one of the most difficult starts to a season in his young career. Darnold has already thrown 11 interceptions, the most in the NFL, and only thrown just seven touchdowns in nine games. He threw three picks against the Patriots alone when he hurt his shoulder. 

The Panthers have lost five of their last six games and are at the bottom of the NFC South at 4–5. Walker will look to lead the Panthers on Sunday when they're hosted by the 8–1 Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET. 

