Report: Sam Darnold Out 'Several Weeks' With Scapula Fracture

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to miss "several weeks" due to a nondisplaced scapula fracture, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

No date has been set for Darnold's return to the field. He will not need surgery for the injury.

Darnold, 24, has struggled for the Panthers in 2021 after three years with the Jets. He's tallied an NFL-high 11 interceptions this season, posting a middling 6.5 yards per attempt. Darnold has thrown 52 touchdowns and 50 interceptions since being selected with the No. 3 pick in the '18 NFL draft.

Carolina enters Sunday last in the NFC South at 4–5. P.J. Walker is expected to start in place of Darnold on Sunday as the Panthers face the Cardinals.

