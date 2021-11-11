Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
NFL
Breaking: Odell Beckham Jr. Signs Deal With Rams

Author:

Odell Beckham Jr. has found a new home. On Thursday afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported Beckham is finalizing a deal with the Rams.

Right before Schefter's report surfaced, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said the Rams and Packers were the finalists for the former Browns receiver. 

Initially, there were some conflicting reports that Beckham was "on the fence" about his decision, but the former All-Pro wide receiver confirmed he's heading to Los Angeles in a text to NFL Network's Kim Jones. His text said: "Rams." 

The Rams officially announced the move on social media, tweeting "OBJ in LA has a nice ring to it."  

The official terms of Beckham's contract with L.A. have not been disclosed. Rapoport reports it will be a one-year deal. Beckham is set to receive $4 million from the Browns after being placed on waivers Monday.

Beckham is expected to be a major piece in Sean McVay's offense alongside Rams wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. 

As Beckham hoped, he will have the chance to boost his stock for the next offseason while competing for a Super Bowl contender. He is set to be a free agent after the 2021 season is over.

In six games with the Browns this season, Beckham had 17 catches for 232 yards.

It is unclear whether Beckham will play for the Rams' upcoming showdown with the 49ers.

During an appearance on ESPN's NFL Live, Schefter said he wouldn't be surprised if Beckham receives a few snaps Monday night.

