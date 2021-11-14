Browns' Baker Mayfield Leaves Game With Right Knee Injury

Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield Leaves Game With Right Knee Injury After Big Hit

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield left Sunday's game against the Patriots with a right knee injury and is questionable to return, the team announced.

Mayfield was hit by New England outside linebacker Matthew Judon on a pass attempt. After the hit, he attempted to get up from the ground but fell back down before eventually limping off the field.

Mayfield tossed his helmet off before entering the blue medical tent. Case Keenum was sent in to replace the injured signal-caller.

The 26-year-old quarterback has dealt with a slew of injuries already this season. He has a torn left labrum and a shoulder fracture but is playing through it. He was cleared to play in October and will undergo surgery in the offseason. Additionally, he was dealing with a foot injury this week.

Mayfield left the game with 73 passing yards, one interception and one touchdown. He's unlikely to return in the blowout. The Browns are trailing the Patriots 44–7 in the fourth quarter.

