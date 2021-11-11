Browns OC Addresses Baker Mayfield Foot injury

Baker Mayfield has been dealing with injuries all season. This week, the Browns starting quarterback has been limited in practice with a "sore foot," along with the shoulder issue that has plagued him throughout the fall.

Mayfield downplayed the foot issue on Wednesday, saying it "is nothing major by any means." Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt backed that up during a press conference today, indicating that his quarterback should be good to go against the Patriots this weekend.

"As it pertains to the game, I know he's a tough guy," Van Pelt said. "He's already played through a lot worse than this. I know he'll be fine. We just gotta find a way to get him through practice this week."

Mayfield has missed just one game so far this year—the first of his career—despite dealing with a pretty significant shoulder injury. He'll likely need surgery to repair a torn labrum and shoulder fracture in the offseason.

Case Keenum started the Browns' Week 7 game, a 17–14 win over the Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

Mayfield returned for the team's 15–10 loss to the Steelers the following weekend, and bounced back for a nice performance last Sunday, throwing for 218 yards and two touchdowns in a 41–16 win over the Bengals.

Browns vs. Patriots is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

