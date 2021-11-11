Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Browns Coordinator Doesn't Expect Baker Mayfield to Miss Time With Foot Injury

Author:

Baker Mayfield has been dealing with injuries all season. This week, the Browns starting quarterback has been limited in practice with a "sore foot," along with the shoulder issue that has plagued him throughout the fall. 

Mayfield downplayed the foot issue on Wednesday, saying it "is nothing major by any means." Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt backed that up during a press conference today, indicating that his quarterback should be good to go against the Patriots this weekend.

"As it pertains to the game, I know he's a tough guy," Van Pelt said. "He's already played through a lot worse than this. I know he'll be fine. We just gotta find a way to get him through practice this week."

Mayfield has missed just one game so far this year—the first of his career—despite dealing with a pretty significant shoulder injury. He'll likely need surgery to repair a torn labrum and shoulder fracture in the offseason.

SI Recommends

Case Keenum started the Browns' Week 7 game, a 17–14 win over the Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

Mayfield returned for the team's 15–10 loss to the Steelers the following weekend, and bounced back for a nice performance last Sunday, throwing for 218 yards and two touchdowns in a 41–16 win over the Bengals.

Browns vs. Patriots is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Cleveland Browns, head over to Browns Digest.

YOU MAY LIKE

Baker Mayfield heads to the locker room early after suffering an apparent injury to his hand against the Pittsburgh Steelers late in the second quarter at Heinz Field.
NFL

Browns OC Addresses Baker Mayfield Foot injury

Baker Mayfield has been dealing with a sore foot ahead of Browns-Patriots.

cam-newton-best-landing-spots
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Cam Newton Reunited With Carolina Panthers

Former MVP will reportedly start for his former team Sunday against Cardinals.

cam-newton-maqb
NFL

Panthers Sign Cam Newton After Sam Darnold Injury

Cam is coming back to Carolina.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass in the fourth quarter during a Week 9 NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cleveland Browns won, 41-16.
Play
Betting

Back to the Futures: Best Values Entering Second Half of NFL Season

Week 10 marks the start of the second half of the NFL season. Which futures bets should you be eyeing?

LeBron James at the Lakers media day.
Extra Mustard

LeBron James Implies Kyle Rittenhouse Was Fake-Crying

The King took to Twitter to comment on Rittenhouse.

john-hevesy-kerry-coombs
College Football

College Football's Wild Coaching Churn Reaches Assistants

In a year in which head jobs have changed earlier than ever before, the rest of the staffs are feeling the impact as well.

RB10
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Running Backs

James Conner looks to stay hot with another favorable matchup.

TE10
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Tight Ends

Dalton Schultz looks to bounce back in Week 10 vs. Falcons.