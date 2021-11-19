Skip to main content
Antonio Brown Could Face Serious Legal Punishment If He Used Fake Vaccine Card

Author:

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was accused of obtaining a fake COVID-19 vaccination card by a former personal chef, according to a report from the Tampa Bay Times. Chef Steven Ruiz decided to stop working for Brown after the two couldn't agree on a debt of $10,000 that Ruiz claims Brown owed him.

Text messages from the report supposedly show Brown's girlfriend, Cydney Moreau, asking Ruiz whether he could obtain a fake COVID-19 vaccination card for Brown. Ruiz said he was unable to do so but alleges that he later learned Brown had obtained a fake vaccine card elsewhere just days before training camp. He claims to have seen it himself.

Brown's lawyer, Sean Burstyn, has issued multiple statements in response to the allegations. Burstyn says Brown is vaccinated and noted the wide receiver would be willing to get a booster shot "live on TV" if it was required.

Tampa Bay also issued a statement claiming the team saw "no irregularities" when they observed the vaccination cards for each player. The NFL is reviewing the matter.

If Brown used a fake COVID-19 vaccine card, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports Brown would potentially be looking at punishment from the NFL and the legal system.

If Brown violated the league's personal conduct penalty, he could be fined or face suspension.

According to the FBI's website, using a fake COVID-19 vaccine card is "unauthorized use of a government agency's seal" and a violation of federal law.

Via WFLA.com, according to Bridget Patton, public affairs specialist for the FBI Kansas City Division, Brown could face a fine and/or up to five years in prison.

Brown's status for this weekend's game against the Washington Football Team has yet to be determined due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 6.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Buccaneers coverage, head to All Bucs.

