November 22, 2021
Dak Prescott Defends Amari Cooper Amid COVID-19 Absence: 'That's My Brother'

After testing positive for COVID-19, Amari Cooper missed Sunday's Cowboys loss to the Chiefs and will be out for the Thanksgiving Day game on Thursday against the Raiders.

After his positive test, reports emerged that Cooper has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, hence the early call on his status for Thursday. Unvaccinated players must wait 10 days to clear protocols, whereas those who have been vaccinated can be cleared if they test negative twice within a 24 hour period.

The Cowboys' wide receivers have been hit by injuries in recent weeks. CeeDee Lamb went down on Sunday afternoon after hitting his head on the turf and entered concussion protocol. Quarterback Dak Prescott will turn to Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson and tight end Dalton Schultz on Thursday.

When asked about how Cooper's absence hurt the team, with the reporter mentioning it stemming from "a decision he made" pointing to his vaccination status, Prescott defended his teammate. 

“It’s unfortunate not having him," Prescott said. "But to say 'The decision he made?' I mean, me vaccinated, I can get it and be out two games. So let's not try to knock the guy or put the guy down for a personal decision.

"That's my teammate. That's my brother," Prescott added. "We're going to support him. That's his decision as I said way back in training camp."

The Cowboys quarterback called the situation "an opportunity for other guys to step up," with at least one, and potentially both of his top targets out for Thursday's game.

Prescott challenged the assertion that Cooper's situation is much different than a vaccinated player. While those with the vaccine may be out for the full 10 days if they do not test negative twice in a 24 hour period, Ben Roethlisberger exited protocols in eight days in time to play on Sunday Night Football against the Chargers. He missed just one game.

Vaccinated individuals with breakthrough cases are also less likely to develop serious illness from COVID-19 than those who have received the vaccine, according to the CDC.

Prescott managed just 216 yards and did not throw for a touchdown in the 19–9 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.  was picked off twice during the game. It was the second-lowest yardage output of the season for the Cowboys star, as well as his second game without a touchdown pass this season.

For more news on the Dallas Cowboys, head over to Cowboy Maven.

