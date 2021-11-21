CeeDee Lamb Leaves With Concussion

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is out for the rest of Sunday's NFL Week 11 game against the Kansas City Chiefs after hitting his head on the turf.

Lamb suffered the injury while jumping for a pass in the end zone at the end of the first half against Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward, who cam down with the interception.

He had three catches for 14 yards before his injury, in a game in which Dallas' injury-plagued offense is sputtering.

With Lamb out and Amari Cooper in COVID-19 protocols, the wide receiver unit's depth is put to an even bigger test. The Cowboys have the luxury of several options to help fill Cooper's void. But last week's return of Gallup from a seven-week injury absence comes at a perfect time.

Cedrick Wilson - who could start for every team in the NFC East - will get more snaps and likely more passes thrown his way in the midst of his career-best year with 19 catches, 280 yards and three touchdowns. No. 5 receiver Noah Brown also has 100 yards receiving this season. Malik Turner caught two Prescott TD throws in mop-up duty in the recent loss to Denver.

If the Cowboys want to get creative, they have the reliable tight end in Dalton Schultz and a breakaway back in the screen game named Tony Pollard. Or, super-creative ... and they let new starting left guard McGovern go out for a pass, as he's done in practice.

Yes, the loss of Lamb is a significant. But as the Cowboys have already proven, their depth could turn what looks like a mountain into merely a molehill. But Gallup may be the leader among the ready.

On the one hand, Gallup said, "You just got to think like it’s another game because that’s what it is. It’s regular-season, plenty of ball left to be played, but next up on the schedule. So, that’s just how we’re going into it.”

But he's in a contract year, coming off an injury, for a Super Bowl contender playing in a gigantic spot. So, when asked if he "has something to prove'' ...

"You always got something to prove,'' Gallup said. "I mean, every week.''