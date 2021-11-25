Who's getting a W in Week 12? The MMQB staff makes its picks.

We have a heaping slate of NFL games to look forward to this Thanksgiving, with only two teams (Cardinals, Chiefs) on bye and a couple of Thanksgiving matchups between playoff contenders ... as well as Lions-Bears. Multiple MMQB staff members are actually backing Detroit to win its first game of the year, while Dallas and Buffalo are favored to get back on track in the later windows on Thursday.

Some of the weekend's top matchups include a crucial AFC North battle between the Bengals and Steelers, the Packers hosting the Rams in what many would bet is an NFC Championship preview and a showdown between two teams tied for NFC wild-card spots in the Vikings and 49ers.

Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter

Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Conor Orr, Staff Writer

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

