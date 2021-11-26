Aaron Rodgers will start Sunday against the Rams despite not practicing on Friday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed, per the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

The quarterback, who missed all three practices this week, was seen relaying calls to Jordan Love during Friday's practice.

Rodgers's playing status was up in the air as controversy took his world by storm, this time about what his toe injury actually was. He went on The Pat McAfee Show again on Wednesday but did not share much about his toe injury. He said that it was a "COVID injury" and that it was "a little painful."

"I felt good in just a few days without any lingering effects other than the COVID toe," Rodgers said. At another point in the interview, he said that the toe injury is actually a "bone issue."

Media outlets, such as The Wall Street Journal, published a story earlier on Wednesday stating that Rodgers had COVID toe, taking the quarterback's word on the issue despite the joking nature of that part of the interview with McAfee.

Later that same day, the quarterback showed his "fractured toe" to reporters as he silenced rumors that he had COVID toe. In the process of saying he expects an apology from the WSJ because of the "disinformation," Rodgers misidentified the author in his spiel.

“That’s actually called disinformation when you perpetuate false information about an individual,” Rodgers said, per Packers Central. “I have a fractured toe. So, I expect a full apology from Molly Knight and whoever her editor was. I did get a kick out of reading that article. That was very, very interesting, but I had never heard of COVID toe before. Pat made a joke about it on the show, and I mentioned yesterday that it’s worse than turf toe and it must be a bone issue. I can’t believe I have to again come on here and talk about my medical information It’s surprising coming from what used to be a reputable journalistic institution, but that’s the world we live in these days.”

Reporter Molly Knight, formerly of The Athletic, responded to Rodgers after he misidentified her as the author of The Wall Street Journal's 'COVID toe' article.

"Since there seems to be some confusion: I did not write the Aaron Rodgers Covid toe article," the journalist tweeted. "I do not work for the Wall Street Journal. Please stop all this hate. Thank you."

