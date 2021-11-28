Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Report: Texans Safety Justin Reid Inactive After Violating Team Rules

Texans safety Justin Reid will not play Sunday against the Jets after violating team rules, according to ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

According to ESPN's Ryan Clark, Reid had a disagreement with the team's coaching staff after he "answered a question honestly" when asked by a member of the staff. The answer led to his benching, per Clark.

"I thought the meeting went amicably and then I came to practice Friday and after practice was done [coach David Culley] called me into his office and said he benched me for disciplinary reasons," Reid told Fox 26's Mark Berman. "It is what it is. I'm shocked that it happened and I'm just gonna root for the guys out there and just keep cheering my teammates on."

Reid is one of the team's best defensive backs, having hauled in two interceptions this season. He also has a forced fumble and four passes defended this season.

A third-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Reid is in the last year of his rookie contract.

Kickoff for Houston's game against the Jets on Sunday is set for 1 p.m. ET.

