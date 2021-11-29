Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Taysom Hill

Report: Saints Likely to Start Taysom Hill at Quarterback

Author:

There may be a significant change coming to the Saints offense this week against the Cowboys. Quarterback Taysom Hill took first-team reps at practice on Monday, leading to believe he will likely take over as the team's starter, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

Hill has been dealing with a foot injury, but if he can get through the week without issue, he'll get the start for Thursday Night Football

Ever since Jameis Winston's season ended with a torn ACL, Trevor Siemian has been the starter for New Orleans, but the team has struggled. The Saints are 0–4 since Winston's injury and Siemian has thrown eight touchdowns to three interceptions. The team's last loss was the worst in recent memory, though.

New Orleans lost 31–6 against Buffalo as it was without several key offensive players including running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. Hill could very well help with the team's attack on the ground since he's used as a utility player within the offense. 

SI Recommends

Hill has appeared in seven games this season and is used as a quarterback, tight end and ball carrier. He's already rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns. He also has five receptions for 52 yards and thrown for 47 yards. 

Hill signed a historic hybrid extension earlier this month with New Orleans and could now be in a great position to cash in. The deal is worth $40 million in base salary, but Hill could earn an additional $55 million if he transitions to the team's starting quarterback and fulfills that role over the next four seasons. Winston and Siemian are not under contract in 2022. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Saints news, head over to Saints News Network

YOU MAY LIKE

Nov 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in action against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
NFL

Report: Aaron Rodgers Makes Decision on Toe Surgery

After Sunday's win, Rodgers said he'd weigh his options ahead of the bye week.

Kemba Walker dribbles the basketball
NBA

Kemba Walker Out of Knicks Rotation 'As of Right Now,' Thibs Says

Walker is averaging a career-low 24.5 minutes per game, as well as career-lows in points (11.7) and assists (3.1) per game.

Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Christian McCaffrey Done for the Season

Chuba Hubbard gets another chance to prove his fantasy worth as McCaffrey's handcuff, though he didn't do much the first time.

dawn-staley-promise-south-carolina-champions.jpg
College Basketball

South Carolina Remains No. 1 in Latest Women's AP oops poll

The Gamecocks were an unanimous top pick, while UConn and Stanford gain ground.

Kliff Kingsbury with the Cardinals.
College Football

Kliff Kingsbury Asked About Oklahoma Job, Deflects

Kingsbury is reportedly a target for the Sooners as they look for a new head coach.

lincoln riley
Play
College Football

Three Recruiting, Roster Building Questions for Lincoln Riley at USC

Lincoln Riley has a lot of work ahead of him in re-shaping USC's football roster

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) reacts after fouling out against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning in game two of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Ranking and Predictions for MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

This offseason features the best free-agent class of shortstops in recent memory.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey receives a handoff.
NFL

Panthers' Christian McCaffrey to Miss Rest of Season

Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey will miss the rest of the season because of an ankle injury.