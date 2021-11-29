There may be a significant change coming to the Saints offense this week against the Cowboys. Quarterback Taysom Hill took first-team reps at practice on Monday, leading to believe he will likely take over as the team's starter, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Hill has been dealing with a foot injury, but if he can get through the week without issue, he'll get the start for Thursday Night Football.

Ever since Jameis Winston's season ended with a torn ACL, Trevor Siemian has been the starter for New Orleans, but the team has struggled. The Saints are 0–4 since Winston's injury and Siemian has thrown eight touchdowns to three interceptions. The team's last loss was the worst in recent memory, though.

New Orleans lost 31–6 against Buffalo as it was without several key offensive players including running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. Hill could very well help with the team's attack on the ground since he's used as a utility player within the offense.

Hill has appeared in seven games this season and is used as a quarterback, tight end and ball carrier. He's already rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns. He also has five receptions for 52 yards and thrown for 47 yards.

Hill signed a historic hybrid extension earlier this month with New Orleans and could now be in a great position to cash in. The deal is worth $40 million in base salary, but Hill could earn an additional $55 million if he transitions to the team's starting quarterback and fulfills that role over the next four seasons. Winston and Siemian are not under contract in 2022.

