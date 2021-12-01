Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Bruce Arians Says Antonio Brown Is Doubtful Against Falcons

Author:

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters Wednesday that Antonio Brown is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The wide receiver has not played since against the Eagles in Week 6, when he tallied six catches for 93 yards with a touchdown. The six-time Pro Bowler, who has been dealing with a lingering ankle injury, has recorded 29 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdowns in five games this season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter previous reported that doctors expected it would be a six-week injury. Last Sunday marked the fifth game and sixth week he's been ruled out. 

According to Pro Football Talk, Brown was not on the field during the portion of Wednesday's practice that was open to the media. There are two more practices ahead of the Bucs-Falcons game. 

For more coverage of the Buccaneers, visit All Bucs.

