December 3, 2021
Report: Odell Beckham Jr.'s Status 'Up in the Air' With Hip Injury

Author:

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham has been playing through a hip pointer. Earlier in the week, coach Sean McVay said it likely wouldn't impact him for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, but things have taken a bad turn on that end as the week has gone on. After being limited in practice on Wednesday, he missed Thursday's practice completely. It's not a good sign for his availability this weekend.

"Odell Beckham Jr. did not practice yesterday with a hip injury, and his status for Sunday is now up in the air, a source said," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported this morning. "He was limited Wednesday, but DNP Thursday. 

Beckham had his best game of the season in Week 12, the Rams' 36–28 loss to the Packers. He caught five of 10 targets for 81 yards and his first touchdown of the season. All of those numbers were season highs for him.

Most of that production came on an explosive 54-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, that cut the Packers lead to nine. Unfortunately for the Rams, it looks like Beckham may have to wait to build on that strong performance.

"It’s not considered a major issue, but some questions for this week about his availability."

Beckham signed with the Rams on Nov. 11, after receiving his release from the Browns after a disappointing tenure with the team. While he hasn't reemerged as an NFL star in Los Angeles yet, things seemed to be trending upwards for him.

In eight games this season, he has 24 receptions for 331 yards and a touchdown. In two games with L.A., he has seven receptions for 100 yards and that lone score.

The Rams, 7–4, host the 2–9 Jaguars at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more news on the Los Angeles Rams, head over to Ram Digest.

