December 6, 2021
NFL
Report: Daniel Jones Likely Out vs. Chargers With Neck Injury

Author:

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to miss New York's Week 14 matchup with the Chargers due to a neck injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The injury caused Jones missed the Giants' loss to Dolphins on Sunday. Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, who signed with the Giants just last Wednesday, could start for New York in Los Angeles after backup QB Mike Glennon suffered a concussion on Sunday. 

It's been a difficult 2021 season for Jones and the Giants. New York sits No. 28 in the NFL in points per game, and Jones has thrown just 10 touchdowns in 11 starts. The Giants enter Week 14 seeking their first touchdown from a running back or wide receiver since Oct. 25.

Fromm has not attempted a regular-season pass since being selected by the Bills in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft. 

For more news on the Giants, head over to Giants Country. 

