December 5, 2021
Insult to Injury: Giants QB Mike Glennon Suffers Concussion
Insult to Injury: Giants QB Mike Glennon Suffers Concussion

When it rains it pours as the Giants  offense takes another hit.
December 5, 2021

When it rains it pours as the Giants  offense takes another hit.

The New York Giants just can't escape the injury bug, which has shown no mercy this season, especially on offense.

Backup quarterback Mike Glennon is the latest member of the Giants offense to be hit with an injury. The Giants confirmed that Glennon suffered a concussion in the Giants' 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, which means he'll be placed in the league protocol this week, his status for next week's game against the Los Angeles Chargers in doubt.

The Giants are currently without starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who was inactive this week with what the team has characterized as a strained neck. Jones's status is considered week-to-week, and while he was able to practice on a limited basis this past week, he was not cleared for contact by the team's doctors despite reportedly lobbying hard to play.

Glennon completed 23 of 44 passes for 187 yards and an interception. He was sacked three times and was hit a total of eight times behind a porous Giants offensive line.

The Giants are heading to Tucson, Arizona, to spend the week on the West Coast, where they hope to get some bonding in and adjust to the time zone difference. They are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Chargers, who won their game against the Cincinnati Bengals 41-22 on Sunday next week in Los Angeles.

Jones is reportedly scheduled to undergo more tests on his neck as soon as Monday to determine his status. Head coach Joe Jude has said that Jones's injury isn't season-ending, at least not yet, but there is growing concern that he will miss multiple games.

If Glennon doesn't clear the protocol in time for next weekend's game, the Giants would have to rely on Jake Fromm, the former Georgia Bulldog whom they signed off the Bills practice squad last week. The Giants would also likely elevate Brian Lewerke from the practice squad to backup Fromm if he has to start. 

