Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'I Don't Know How You Want Us to Answer That Question': Bills Safeties Irked Over Question About Defensive Performance

Author:

Bills safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde appeared to be irked after Monday night's 14–10 loss to the Patriots when asked by a reporter if it was “embarrassing” to lose to an opponent who threw just three passes. 

“I mean, what kind of question is that?” Poyer said, following the question asked by Jerry Sullivan of the Buffalo TV station WIVB.

“What are we doing, bro?” Hyde said, seemingly in the direction of the Bills’ media relations staffer.

The exchanged continued.

“I think we allowed seven points. Fourteen,” Poyer said.

“Yeah, 14–10, was that the final score?” Hyde asked.

“We made stops when we had to, they had one big run, I mean, they’ve got good backs,” Poyer said. “They kept coming back to a couple of runs. I mean, I don’t know how you want us to answer that question.”

Monday's performance by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was historic. He became the first quarterback in the last 30 years to win a game with three or fewer pass attempts, and he is just the fourth player this century to register a win with two or fewer completions.

SI Recommends

By contrast, New England ran the ball 46 times for 222 rushing yards.

As Hyde rose from the media podium, he continued to voice his frustration. 

“This is respect. It’s all about respect,” he said. “I come here every single week and I answer your questions truthfully, honestly. I appreciate you guys. Don’t do that. Just don’t do that.”

To which Sullivan could be heard saying, “In my day, players answered that kind of question.”

He later tweeted, “Micah Hyde acts like he's doing the media a favor by coming out and answering questions after games. That's the problem with the current access during Covid. The media can't be in the locker room asking tough questions. Most players get to hide while 'leaders' speak for the team.”

Buffalo dropped to 7–5 with the loss, while New England remained as the top seed in the AFC and moved to 9–4 with the win.

More NFL Coverage:

• Bills Central: Buffalo Bills Prove Once Again That They're Not Ready for Prime Time
Breaking Down the NFL Playoff Picture With Five Weeks to Go
 Breaking Buffalo: Belichick Sends Bills Back to the Drawing Board
MAQB: Jared Goff Deserves to Feel Good After First Win With Lions

For more news on the Buffalo Bills, head over to Bills Central.

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 4, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles as Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) defends during the second half at Barclays Center.
Play
Betting

NBA SO/UP Picks and Betting Analysis for Nets-Mavericks, Celtics-Lakers

The Eastern Conference-leading Nets travel to Dallas to face the Mavericks, and the Celtics and Lakers reignite a famed rivalry.

Brian Polian with Notre Dame.
College Football

Report: ND Special Teams Coordinator to Join Kelly at LSU

He is the former coach of Nevada and spent one year as another SEC's program's special teams coordinator.

notre-dame
College Football

Notre Dame Finalizes All 12 Games, Dates for 2022 Schedule

Marcus Freeman will open his first full season as coach against a powerhouse.

Peyton Manning, David Letterman, Eli Manning
Play
Extra Mustard

ManningCast Makes Big Shift With Big Payoff

With a marquee matchup on their hands, Peyton and Eli shined once again.

Marcus Freeman
College Football

Notre Dame Players' Input an Important Key in Marcus Freeman's Landing Head-Coaching Role

He was among a list of eight candidates before the program elevated him from defensive coordinator.

Jerry Jones and Dak Prescott
NFL

Jerry Jones Blames WRs, Not Prescott, For 'Off' Passes

The Cowboys owner wouldn't blame his quarterback for some issues in the passing game.

Sandy Brondello
WNBA

Where Will the Mercury Go Without Sandy Brondello?

After Phoenix parted ways with its longtime coach Monday, the pressure’s on for her replacement.

General view of a lucha libre event
Play
Wrestling

Lucha Libre Series ‘MLW Azteca’ Debuting in January

Major League Wrestling is expanding its reach and highlighting Mexican performers.