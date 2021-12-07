Bills safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde appeared to be irked after Monday night's 14–10 loss to the Patriots when asked by a reporter if it was “embarrassing” to lose to an opponent who threw just three passes.

“I mean, what kind of question is that?” Poyer said, following the question asked by Jerry Sullivan of the Buffalo TV station WIVB.

“What are we doing, bro?” Hyde said, seemingly in the direction of the Bills’ media relations staffer.

The exchanged continued.

“I think we allowed seven points. Fourteen,” Poyer said.

“Yeah, 14–10, was that the final score?” Hyde asked.

“We made stops when we had to, they had one big run, I mean, they’ve got good backs,” Poyer said. “They kept coming back to a couple of runs. I mean, I don’t know how you want us to answer that question.”

Monday's performance by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was historic. He became the first quarterback in the last 30 years to win a game with three or fewer pass attempts, and he is just the fourth player this century to register a win with two or fewer completions.

By contrast, New England ran the ball 46 times for 222 rushing yards.

As Hyde rose from the media podium, he continued to voice his frustration.

“This is respect. It’s all about respect,” he said. “I come here every single week and I answer your questions truthfully, honestly. I appreciate you guys. Don’t do that. Just don’t do that.”

To which Sullivan could be heard saying, “In my day, players answered that kind of question.”

He later tweeted, “Micah Hyde acts like he's doing the media a favor by coming out and answering questions after games. That's the problem with the current access during Covid. The media can't be in the locker room asking tough questions. Most players get to hide while 'leaders' speak for the team.”

Buffalo dropped to 7–5 with the loss, while New England remained as the top seed in the AFC and moved to 9–4 with the win.

