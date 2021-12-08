Saints do-it-all running back Alvin Kamara has been out since Week 9 with a knee injury but was reportedly back at practice today. According to Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune, he's expected to play Sunday against the Jets.

Kamara has missed the team's last four games, going out during the Nov. 7 loss to the Falcons. The Saints are now on a five-game losing streak, beginning with that Falcons game. It also coincides with the season-ending injury to quarterback Jameis Winston, which occurred during the Oct. 31 win over the Buccaneers.

Sunday's jets game should be a prime opportunity to get back in the win column for the 5–7 Saints. At 3–9, the Jets are among the NFL's worst teams.

On the year, Kamara has 146 carries for 530 yards and three touchdowns, along with 32 receptions for 310 yards and four touchdowns through the air. He'll pair with Taysom Hill, who took over as starting quarterback last week against the Cowboys after returning from injury.

Hill threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns and added 101 rushing yards on just 11 carries, but threw four backbreaking interceptions in the 27–17 loss. He's now dealing with a new mallet finger injury, but he's not expected to need surgery and plans to play through it.

New Orleans is currently a five-point road favorite at New York, per SI Sportsbook. Kickoff at Metlife Stadium is slated for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.

More NFL Coverage: