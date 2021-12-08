Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Alvin Kamara Expected to Play for Saints vs. Jets Sunday

Author:

Saints do-it-all running back Alvin Kamara has been out since Week 9 with a knee injury but was reportedly back at practice today. According to Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune, he's expected to play Sunday against the Jets. 

Kamara has missed the team's last four games, going out during the Nov. 7 loss to the Falcons. The Saints are now on a five-game losing streak, beginning with that Falcons game. It also coincides with the season-ending injury to quarterback Jameis Winston, which occurred during the Oct. 31 win over the Buccaneers.

Sunday's jets game should be a prime opportunity to get back in the win column for the 5–7 Saints. At 3–9, the Jets are among the NFL's worst teams.

SI Recommends

On the year, Kamara has 146 carries for 530 yards and three touchdowns, along with 32 receptions for 310 yards and four touchdowns through the air. He'll pair with Taysom Hill, who took over as starting quarterback last week against the Cowboys after returning from injury.  

Hill threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns and added 101 rushing yards on just 11 carries, but threw four backbreaking interceptions in the 27–17 loss. He's now dealing with a new mallet finger injury, but he's not expected to need surgery and plans to play through it

New Orleans is currently a five-point road favorite at New York, per SI Sportsbook. Kickoff at Metlife Stadium is slated for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) dives across the goal line to score a touchdown against Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (21) in the fourth quarter. during their football game Sunday, November 21, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Min. The Vikings scored a two point conversion on the next play.
Play
Betting

Week 14 Thursday Night Football Player Props: Steelers at Vikings

Analyzing the player props to target when the Steelers visit the Vikings this Thursday night.

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) celebrates a basket in the first half against the Washington Wizards at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
NBA

Fake Trade Ideas: Can the Warriors Land Domantas Sabonis?

The Pacers are reportedly headed for a significant rebuild. Here are a few deals Indiana should consider.

belichick-parcells
Play
Extra Mustard

Bill Belichick Postgame Quote Had Major Throwback Vibes

He gave us a little Bill Parcells after the Patriots beat the Bills.

Scenes from bowl teams includes Liberty QB Malik Willis, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman.
Play
College Football

Bowl Watchability Rankings: One Reason for Every Matchup

From the zany to the flashy to the high-stakes showdowns, here’s why all 42 games are worth your time.

caeleb-dressel-athlete-2021-lead
Play
Sportsperson

Caeleb Dressel Wins SI's 2021 Athlete of the Year Award

Billed as the next Michael Phelps, he landed in Tokyo under a blazing spotlight. By winning five gold medals, he somehow exceeded the hype.

suni-lee-athlete-2021-lead
Play
Sportsperson

Suni Lee Wins SI's 2021 Athlete of the Year Award

When her teammate came down with the twisties, she bounded into the breach, helping Team USA get silver and earning an all-around gold she never even imagined.

Vanessa Bryant
NBA

Vanessa Bryant Fears Photos From Crash Will Go Viral

In a court filing obtained by The Washington Post, Bryant says she has been threatened with photos from the crash being leaked online.

Fresno State women's basketball players Haley and Hanna Cavinder.
Wrestling

WWE Announces Inaugural NIL Class of College Athletes

The company has crafted a unique NIL partnership with a number of athletes from various NCAA sports.