December 9, 2021
NFL
MMQB Staff Week 14 NFL Picks

Who's getting a W in Week 14? The MMQB staff makes its picks.
The NFL likes to stack its divisional matchups near the end of the season so one team won't beat up on its rivals early on in the season and suck the drama out of the playoff races. So, you can tell it's getting closer to crunch time once you start seeing more of those games on the menu. Well, seven of Week 14's 14 matchups are of the divisional variety. Even with the 2021 campaign containing an extra week, we're just a month away from the end of the regular season.

Divisional games can be tricky to predict since the teams are so familiar with each other, but we're here to help. Well, we'll try to anyway. While our five-person tribunal unanimously predicted three out of this week's seven divisional clashes, three more of them ended with a 3–2 split. At least that means we're probably in for a good weekend of football.

Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter
Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor
Conor Orr, Staff Writer
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

