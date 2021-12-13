Panthers quarterback Cam Newton addressed his struggles following Carolina's 29–21 loss to the Falcons.

“I'm just so disappointed in myself,” Newton said. “I hold myself to a high standard. And a lot of guys around this team hold me to a high standard too. To not perform, to jeopardize the game the way I did today was inexcusable.”

Newton was benched in the second quarter of Sunday's eventual defeat to Atlanta, but did return to the game after quarterback P.J. Walker also struggled.

Newton finished the loss completing 15 of his 23 pass attempts for 178 yards. He threw an interception. He added 47 rushing yards and one rushing touchdowns.

The 32-year-old Newton was also pulled in Carolina's 33–10 loss to Miami last week.

The Panthers have lost each of the three starts he has made this season. It also marked the 11th straight start Newton has lost for the Panthers, dating back to the 2019 season and his first go-around in Charlotte.

He signed with the Panthers in early November after being released by the Patriots at the end of the preseason.

Carolina (5–8) faces off against the Bills (7–6) next Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Carolina Panthers, head over to All Panthers.