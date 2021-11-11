Panthers Sign Cam Newton After Sam Darnold Injury

The Panthers agreed to terms with quarterback Cam Newton on Thursday.

Newton, 32, was previously a free-agent after being released by the Patriots in August. He spent nine years in Carolina from 2011-19 after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NFL draft.

Newton is Carolina's franchise leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns. He went 68–55–1 with the Panthers, winning MVP in 2015 before losing to the Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

The Panthers enter Week 10 last in the NFC South at 4–5. It has not been announced whether Newton or P.J. Walker will start on Sunday in Arizona after Sam Darnold was placed on injured reserve.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Panthers coverage, visit All Panthers.