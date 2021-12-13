Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Rams Place Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee on COVID-19/Reserve List Ahead of MNF

Author:

The Rams will be without star cornerback Jalen Ramsey as well as tight end Tyler Higbee for their NFC West duel with the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. The two players have been added to the franchise's growing COVID-19/Reserve List, just hours ahead of the pivotal game. It is unclear whether either player tested positive for the virus, or if they are unvaccinated and listed as close contacts.

The two players join running back Darrell Henderson Jr., offensive lineman Rob Havenstein and another cornerback, Dont'e Deayon, on the list

The news comes ahead of a very important game for the 8–4 club. Los Angeles will look to make up ground against Arizona, which has the NFL's best record at 10–2 and is gunning for the top seed in the NFC. 

Ramsey made his thoughts on the situation known on Twitter moments ago, adding that he feels "fine/normal":

Ramsey, a two-time All-Pro, has played in all 12 games for the Rams this season. He has 59 total tackles, three interceptions, and 11 passes defended on the year. 

Higbee also takes away a valuable pass-catcher from Matthew Stafford and the L.A. offense. On the season, he has 44 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns, and has started all 12 games for the team this season.

Arizona landed a statement victory in Los Angeles earlier in the season, picking up a 37–20 Week 4 win. On Monday night, they are currently three-point favorites, per SI Sportsbook

Monday night's game at University of Phoenix Stadium kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Rams could narrow the Cardinals' division lead to just a single game with a win, though a loss would threaten to put it out of reach.

For more news on the Los Angeles Rams, head over to Ram Digest.

