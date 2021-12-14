Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Browns Place Eight Players on COVID-19 List, Reportedly Enter Enhanced Safety Protocols

The Browns have placed six players on the reserve COVID-19 list: offensive linemen Drew Forbes, Wyatt Teller, Jedrick Willis, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper and defensive end Takkarist McKinley, the team announced Tuesday. Cleveland also placed wide receiver JoJo Natson and tight end Ross Travis on the practice squad COVID-19 list. 

All eight players tested positive for the virus, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The team has entered the league-enhanced safety protocols and all meetings are being held virtually, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

The COVID-19 breakout comes just four days before the Browns play the Raiders on Saturday in what was already a short week. If a player is vaccinated and tests negative for the virus twice with both tests being administered 24 hours apart, they will be allowed to return to action. Players who are not vaccinated will have to remain in quarantine for 10 days — effectively ruling them out against Las Vegas this weekend. 

Kickoff for the Saturday matchup is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium. 

