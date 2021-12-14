Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Former NFL WR Josh Bellamy Sentenced Three Years for COVID-19 Relief Fraud

Author:

Former NFL wide receiver Josh Bellamy has been sentenced 37 months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining over $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

According to court records, Bellamy was sentenced in Tampa federal court. He pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Besides serving prison time, Bellamy must also pay more than $1.2 million restitution.

Per court records, Bellamy used falsified documents and information to obtain the loan for his company Drip Entertainment, LLC through the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program. PPP was put in place to help businesses maintain their workforces amid the pandemic.

Per court records, he admitted to using the loan proceeds on personal items, such as jewelry and a stay at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. He also sought loans on behalf of his family members and close associates.

The Jets released Bellamy in September 2020, shortly before he was charged for his role in the COVID-19 relief fraud scheme.

He had been placed on the Reserve/PUP list that May.

Bellamy signed a two-year deal with New York in 2019. He appeared in just seven games with the Jets last year. Bellamy was undrafted in 2012 and signed with the Chiefs. He played one season with Kansas City before signing with Washington in 2013. He later joined the Bears for five seasons.

