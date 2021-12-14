Washington tight end Logan Thomas will miss the rest of 2021 due to a torn ACL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Thomas is expected to be ready for the start of the 2022 season.

Thomas, 30, tallied a career-high 72 catches in 2020, adding six touchdowns. He's tallied 18 receptions and three touchdowns in six games in 2021. Thomas suffered the ACL injury in a Week 12 win over the Raiders.

Washington enters Week 15 sitting second in the NFC East at 6–7. The Football Team will face the Eagles on Sunday, with kickoff from Philadelphia slated for 1 p.m. ET.

