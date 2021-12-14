Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Report: Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. Tests Positive for COVID-19

Author:

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL journalist Josina Anderson. 

News of Beckham reportedly testing positive comes as the Rams have closed their training facility and entered the league's intensive protocols. 

Beckham finished Monday night's win over the Cardinals with six catches 77 yards and a touchdown. It marked Beckham's third touchdown in as many games.

The three-time Pro Bowler signed with Los Angeles in mid-November, days after the Browns placed him on waivers.

In late October, after being sent home from a Cleveland practice while feeling under the weather, he said, "Not in an arrogant way, I just don't think COVID can get to me. "I don't think it's going to get into this body. I don't want [any] part of it, it [doesn't] want [any] parts of me. I think it's a mutual respect."

Coach Sean McVay said Tuesday all the players who have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list have received their vaccine.

The Rams were without star cornerback Jalen Ramsey on Monday night after Ramsey reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Tight end Tyler Higbee was also added to the team's reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, joining running back Darrell Henderson Jr., offensive lineman Rob Havenstein and another cornerback, Dont'e Deayon on the list.

The Rams moved to 9–4 after defeating the Cardinals on Monday night. 

While with the Rams, Beckham logged 15 catches for 204 yards and three touchdowns. 

For more news on the Los Angeles Rams, head over to Ram Digest.

