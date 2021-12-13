Jaguars vs. Titans: Week 14 Snap Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars' 20-0 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below.

Offense (55 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: 55 (100%)

LG Andrew Norwell: 55 (100%)

C Tyler Shatley: 55 (100%)

RG Ben Bartch: 55 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 55 (100%)

QB Trevor Lawrence: 55 (100%)

WR Marvin Jones: 54 (98%)

WR Laviska Shenault: 45 (82%)

WR Laquon Treadwell: 44 (80%)

TE James O'Shaughnessy: 40 (73%)

RB James Robinson: 35 (64%)

WR Tavon Austin: 26 (47%)

RB Carlos Hyde: 12 (22%)

TE Luke Farrell: 8 (15%)

TE Chris Manhertz: 6 (11%)

RB Dare Ogunbowale: 4 (7%)

WR Jaydon Mickens: 1 (2%)

The Jaguars' entire offensive line stayed intact this week after weeks of injuries causing the unit to reshuffle. That didn't lead to great production as the Jaguars got just eight yards on eight carries and allowed three sacks and 11 pressures per TruMedia and PFF, with seven of those pressures being attributed to Jawaan Taylor and Ben Bartch. Each sack was on Taylor, as well. The Jaguars' big-money offensive line was missing two starters again on Sunday, but even one of their healthy veterans was an issue.

After an entire week of talking about James Robinson's usage, the Jaguars did play Robinson a bit more on Sunday. He played significantly more snaps than Carlos Hyde, but he did just get six touches as he didn't record a catch, with the Jaguars essentially taking the running back position out of the passing game sans blitz pickup. And while Robinson did play more this week, it is fair to note he frequently left the field on third-down in favor of Hyde, which is still a curious move in of itself.

Jaydon Mickens got only one snap, and he was targeted on a deep route by Trevor Lawrence on that very snap. It was a bad throw and decision by Lawrence, but Mickens also didn't come back and play the ball in the air, instead fielding it like a punt. Plays like that are why he is mostly restricted to a special teams role.

The Jaguars didn't even think about mixing it up with the running game this week, based on how they utilized their tight ends. Luke Farrell and Chris Manhertz are each key pieces of the Jaguars' run scheme, but they played a combined 14 snaps. The Jaguars frequently went onto the field in 11 personnel and utilized James O'Shaughnessy as a de-facto wide receiver. The Jaguars' entire plan was to air it out. For a half, it worked -- but for another half, it was a mess.

Defense (71 snaps)

SS Rayshawn Jenkins: 71 (100%)

FS Andrew Wingard: 71 (100%)

CB Shaquill Griffin: 71 (100%)

LB Myles Jack: 71 (100%)

LB Damien Wilson: 67 (94%)

CB Tyson Campbell: 59 (83%)

DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 50 (70%)

DE/OLB Dawuane Smoot: 46 (65%)

DL Malcom Brown: 43 (61%)

DE/OLB Josh Allen: 38 (54%)

DL DaVon Hamilton: 38 (54%)

DE/OLB K'Lavon Chaisson: 32 (45%)

DL Adam Gotsis: 30 (42%)

CB Rudy Ford: 30 (42%)

DL Taven Bryan: 29 (41%)

DE/OLB Jihad Ward: 20 (28%)

DE/OLB Lerentee McCray: 11 (15%)

CB Nevin Lawson: 4 (6%)

The Jaguars are simply not playing their defensive rookies no matter what at this point in the season. While second-round pick Tyson Campbell played 59 snaps, the other three rookies on defense (third-rounder Andre Cisco, fourth-rounders Jay Tufele and Jordan Smith) combined for zero snaps. Tufele and Smith weren't even active and the Jaguars subsequently saw critical errors made by players in their place such as Taven Bryan's third-down penalty to extend a first-half drive. And despite Cisco forcing a fumble on the opening kickoff and Andrew Wingard racking up a bad 15-yard penalty on the opening drive, the Jaguars kept their rookie safety glued to the sideline yet again.

Shaquill Griffin played every single snap in his return to the field. Griffin had a solid game too, standing out among the Jaguars' defenders with his tackling in space. Griffin made several standout tackles, including one on Julio Jones, that showed the Jaguars' No. 1 cornerback is still just that.

K'Lavon Chaisson isn't exactly being used as a pass-rusher in Jacksonville. According to TruMedia and PFF, Chaisson was only on the field for 13 passing plays. He rushed the passer on just eight of those plays, recording zero pressures in the process. Chaisson's one-sack season has been a let-down, but it is clear the Jaguars are dividing the reps between other players at this point i