December 15, 2021
NFL
Report: Baker Mayfield Has Tested Positive for COVID-19

The Browns' COVID-19 outbreak has hit some of the most important individuals within the franchise. Just minutes after the franchise announced that coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive with a breakthrough case, ESPN is reporting that quarterback Baker Mayfield is the latest to test positive amid the Browns' outbreak.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, Field Yates and Kimberley A. Martin report that Mayfield's status is in jeopardy for Saturday's game against the Raiders. As a vaccinated player, Mayfield needs two negative tests within 24 hours ahead of the game, or the team will move down the depth chart.

Schefter adds that Mayfield “is said to ‘feel completely normal,’” indicating that he is asymptomatic.

The positive test is the latest in a long run of health issues for Mayfield this season. The quarterback has been playing through a fully torn labrum in his left shoulder, as well as heel and knee injuries. Earlier in the year, he missed a game with a rib injury.

If he can't go, Case Keenum will get his second start of the year. He threw for 199 yards and a touchdown in a 17–14 win over the Broncos in October.

On the season, Mayfield has thrown for 2,603 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's completing 62.8% of his throws for 7.6 yards per attempt. Cleveland is 7–6, with a 6–6 record in Mayfield starts.

The Browns and Raiders are set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon in Cleveland.

