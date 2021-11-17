Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield gave some updates on Wednesday as he continued to deal with several injuries. He was unsure if he'd practice Wednesday, but he said he did plan on playing this week against the Lions.

Mayfield suffered a knee contusion this past weekend against the Patriots and never returned to the game. He was helped off the field where an X-Ray showed no structural damage. Mayfield went on to describe the pain he felt.

"Caught the nerve on the outside of my leg, made it go numb," Mayfield said. "The outside of my knee is sore and tender but that numbness where you can't feel your legs...pretty scary."

The Cleveland signal-caller has dealt with several injuries this season and it's taken a toll on him mentally. He added this has been the most beat up he has ever been.

"It's been tough, but I don't think anyone gives a damn," he said. "So [there's] no reason to get into that. Nobody cares. Nobody wants to feel bad for us. It is what it is, it's alright."

The 26-year-old has no reason to downplay the mental or physical toll, though. Along with his latest knee contusion, Mayfield has been playing though torn left labrum and a shoulder fracture. Additionally, he was dealing with a foot injury before facing New England.

It won't be an easy road back, but Mayfield may just be able to tough it out and play this Sunday when the Browns host the winless Lions for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

