December 15, 2021
NFL
Sources: NFL Officials, NFLPA Discussing Changes to COVID-19 Protocols

Author:

The NFL is discussing significant changes to COVID-19 protocols with the NFL's player union, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. One of those possible alterations is changing the 10-day waiting period for asymptomatic players who continue to test positive. 

After the news broke, the NFLPA released a statement referencing a September letter that called out the NFL for not requiring daily testing.

“The NFL decided to take away a critical weapon in our fight against the transmission of COVID-19 despite our union's call for daily testing months ago,” the NFLPA said in a Tweet. “We're talking to our player leadership & to the NFL about potential changes to the protocols so that we can complete the season.”

The news was confirmed by NFL Network's Judy Battista. If public health authorities and the union agree on a set time frame, those changes could happen quickly. 

This is all coming on the heels of several outbreaks of positive tests on teams like the Browns and Rams. Most players are largely asymptomatic, per NFL Network. 

