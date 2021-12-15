The Raiders announced they will host Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024 on Wednesday. The news was first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore on Monday.

"Las Vegas... The Super Bowl Is Coming To The Sports And Entertainment Capital Of The Word," Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a release.

This year's Super Bowl will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. and Super Bowl LVII will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Az. in February 2023. Allegiant Stadium will be the site of the 2024 Super Bowl now.

The team relocated from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020 and its stadium has been affectionately nicknamed "The Death Star" for its signature black exterior. Super Bowl LVIII was originally scheduled to be hosted by the Saints, but the NFL's new 17-game season posed a scheduling conflict with Mardi Gras. New Orleans will instead host Super Bowl LIX in February 2025.

