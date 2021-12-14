Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Report: Las Vegas to Host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

Author:

Las Vegas will serve as the host city for Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore.

An announcement is expected to be made Wednesday at the NFL owners meetings in Dallas.

Las Vegas will be the third straight Super Bowl host city in the western part of the United States. Super Bowl LVI will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. in February 2022, and Super Bowl LVII will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Az. in February 2023.

Super Bowl LVIII was originally slated to be held in New Orleans, but the NFL's move to an 18-game schedule created a conflict with Mardi Gras. New Orleans will now host Super Bowl LIX in February 2025.

The Raiders were approved to move to Las Vegas in 2017, with 2020 marking their first game in the city. Las Vegas is slated to hold the Pro Bowl in February 2022 as well as the NFL draft in late April. 

For more Las Vegas Raiders coverage, check out Raider Maven.

