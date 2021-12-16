Baker Mayfield Blasts NFL About COVID-19 Protocols

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was not happy with the NFL about its COVID-19 protocols and testing policies in wake of the franchise's outbreak and the league‘s new protocols.

As of Thursday evening, Cleveland may only have one quarterback available against the Raiders as Case Keenum tested positive for COVID-19, which comes after Mayfield, head coach Kevin Stefanski and running backs coach Ryan Cordell all tested positive throughout the week.

In addition to Keenum, the Browns had four defensive players, including safety Grant Delpit, test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the team‘s total to 20 players who have tested positive this week, according to ESPN.

Despite the growing outbreak, Raiders-Browns is still scheduled for Saturday.

Mayfield‘s tweets came hours after the league released its new COVID-19 protocols in response to the increase in cases, which essentially relaxed the testing policies for vaccinated individuals.

Mayfield revealed that the Browns did not get tested on Thursday morning and the team gathered for practice. But then, the league arrived after practice to administer tests.

"Actually caring about player safety would mean delaying the game with this continuing at the rate it is .... But to say you won't test vaccinated players if they don't have symptoms, then to pull this randomly. Doesn't make any sense to me," he added in a thread.

“Something seems off here,” Mayfield tweeted.

More NFL Coverage: