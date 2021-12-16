Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Report: DeAndre Hopkins Has Surgery on Torn MCL, Hopes to Return in Postseason

Author:

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins will undergo surgery on his torn MCL in the coming days, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Hopkins is likely out for at least six weeks, per Rapoport. He has been ruled out for the rest of the regular season, though he could return if Arizona makes an extended postseason run. Hopkins suffered the MCL injury in Monday's loss to the Rams. 

Hopkins, 29, has tallied 42 receptions and eight touchdowns in 2021. He is a five-time Pro Bowler, spending his first seven seasons with the Texans before a trade to Arizona in March 2020. Hopkins has 68 touchdown catches since entering the NFL in 2013, tied for eighth-most among active players. 

