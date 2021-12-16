Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

MMQB Staff Week 15 NFL Picks

Who's getting a W in Week 15? The MMQB staff makes its picks.
Author:

The bye weeks are over. Every team has just four more games until the end of the season, and there's plenty up for grabs. Zero teams have clinched a playoff berth through 14 weeks for just the third time since 1978, when the NFL moved to a 16-game schedule. This season, of course, is the first time each team will play 17 games. But that seems likely to change next week with seven teams having the opportunity to clinch playoff spots in Week 15, and eight of 16 matchups between divisional opponents.

Watch NFL games online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter
Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor
Conor Orr, Staff Writer
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

SI Recommends

Want NFL picks against the spread? Check out SI Betting for best bets and insights.

More NFL Coverage:

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.a

YOU MAY LIKE

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) celebrates with his team after hitting the game winning three point shot as time expired against the Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA

Graham’s 61-Foot Buzzer Beater Gives Pelicans a Stunning Win

Devonte’ Graham heaved up a prayer on Wednesday night, and it was answered.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks off the field after the game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jaguars hosted the Falcons during a regular season NFL matchup. Atlanta defeated Jacksonville 21-14.
NFL

Urban Meyer Out After Less Than a Year as Jags Coach

Jacksonville sits 2–11 this season and the reported firing comes hours after a report was published that he kicked a former player.

May 30, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Pace car driver Danica Patrick is announced before the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Extra Mustard

Danica Patrick Reacts to Controversial F1 Abu Dhabi Finish

Max Verstappen was crowned the world champion after a controversial final lap led to him passing Lewis Hamilton.

Fiesta Bowl logo
College Football

The Best and Worst Gift Packages Offered by Bowl Games

The NCAA allows bowl game committees to offer players a package of gifts worth up to $550. Who made the most of their allowance?

Dec 12, 2020; Gainesville, FL, USA; LSU defensive back Eli Ricks (1) runs with the ball after making an interception during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Dec. 12, 2020.
College Football

Former LSU CB, Five-Star Recruit Ricks Transfers to Alabama

Eli Ricks's transfer news caps off a successful National Signing Day for the Crimson Tide.

Dec 12, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on the sidelines against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
Extra Mustard

NFL Twitter Reacts to Accusation Against Urban Meyer

The coach allegedly kicked former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo.

When will Jimbo Fisher's recruiting wins translate to the field at Texas A&M?
Play
College Football

National Signing Day: Winners and Losers to Kick off the Early Signing Period

Looking back at a memorable national signing day, from both ends of the perception spectrum

Daniel Snyder and Roger Goodell
NFL

Goodell Comments On Snyder's Reported Probe Interference

The NFL commissioner's remarks come after two members of congress asked the NFL for evidence following the Washington Post report.