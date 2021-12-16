MMQB Staff Week 15 NFL Picks
The bye weeks are over. Every team has just four more games until the end of the season, and there's plenty up for grabs. Zero teams have clinched a playoff berth through 14 weeks for just the third time since 1978, when the NFL moved to a 16-game schedule. This season, of course, is the first time each team will play 17 games. But that seems likely to change next week with seven teams having the opportunity to clinch playoff spots in Week 15, and eight of 16 matchups between divisional opponents.
Watch NFL games online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:
Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter
Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor
Conor Orr, Staff Writer
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer
SI Recommends
Want NFL picks against the spread? Check out SI Betting for best bets and insights.
More NFL Coverage:
- Mailbag: What Does the NFL Think of Bryce Young?
- Tom Brady Wins 2021 SI Sportsperson of the Year
- Week 13 Takeaways: Classic-ish Ben Shows for Ravens Game
- 2022 NFL Head Coach Carousel Primer
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.a