December 17, 2021
NFL
John Harbaugh Gives Update on Lamar Jackson’s Ankle Injury

Author:

The Ravens have not ruled out quarterback Lamar Jackson quite yet for Sunday's game against the Packers. 

“I'd say he has a chance [of playing Sunday],” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after Friday’s practice. “It’s just one of those things where it’s an ankle sprain where if he starts feeling good and we'll check him out prior to pregame . . . and we’ll see where we're at. But if not, we've got Tyler [Huntley] and he'll be ready to go also.”

The 24-year-old has not missed a game in his four-year NFL career due to an injury, but the streak is in jeopardy due to his ankle injury. He did miss the team's Week 11 win over the Bears due to a non-COVID-19 illness. Jackson has been sidelined all week from practice, even for Friday's walkthrough. 

Huntley has taken first team reps this week. 

For more news on the Baltimore Ravens, head over to Raven Country.

