Before the abrupt firing of Urban Meyer after Josh Lambo went public with accusations against the former Jaguars coach, mild-mannered rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence shared some rare criticism of the atmosphere around the struggling franchise.

Ahead of last Sunday's game, a 20–0 loss to division rival Tennessee, Lawrence criticized Meyer and the staff's lack of use of Jacksonville running back James Robinson, one of the team's most effective offensive players. He followed that up on Wednesday, openly discussing the “drama” surrounding the team.

“You’re always gonna have some form of drama,” Lawrence said. “I’ve learned that the NFL is just more drama in general than college, no matter where you're at. But you're right. There's been a lot. To your point, I do think that has to change and that's something that we need to work on, for sure.

“So you can’t always be in the headlines. You just got to go play football and that’s where we’re trying to get and I have no doubt we’ll get there, but for sure [it has to change].”

A lot, if not most, of that drama, stemmed from Meyer. Among his first hires, disgraced former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle, didn't hold up to significant scrutiny last winter and was let go. In-season, Meyer had the bar video scandal, the reported beratement of his staffers, and finally, the allegations from Lambo that Meyer kicked him.

Lawrence spoke to the media once again on Thursday and stopped short of saying he was relieved to be past the Meyer era and instead said it brings “clarity” to the locker room.

“I wouldn't believe you if you told me this is how this year was going to go,” Lawrence told the media. ". . . I think it [the coaching switch] brings a little bit of clarity to the guys in the locker room. I wouldn't say relief, but I would say just bring some clarity and some direction moving forward.

“You know, we really want to go and finish the season strong and to be honest, it's been hard to last the last week with everything going on. And there's a lot of things being stirred up I think by the outside, too. That didn't help [and] made things a lot worse, but also everything that's going on.”

He did have some kind parting words about Meyer:

“I respect Coach Meyer and I really appreciate everything he’s done for me. He’s one of the main reasons I’m here. He drafted me, so that will always be there, and I wish him nothing but the best,” Lawrence said.

He was also sure to praise interim coach Darrell Bevell, remarking on his level temperament.

“He's very even keel,” Lawrence said. ”Always the same person never gets too high or too low. That's something that I respect and that I can level with. So I'd say that's the biggest thing that we need right now. Someone that's consistent and just to move forward and push past it.”

Lawrence will look to build on a fairly disappointing rookie season under Bevell. The Jaguars have four games remaining, beginning with Sunday's 1 p.m. ET home game against the Texans.

