Another classic Brady tantrum

In one very important way, Tom Brady did not look like his usual self in Sunday’s 9–0 loss to the Saints. It was Brady’s worst game of the year statistically (26-of-48 passing for 214 yards with no touchdowns, an interception and lost fumble) and the first time he’d been shut out in 15 years.

But in another sense, he really did look like the same old Tom Brady. After he threw the pick late in the fourth quarter, Brady pitched a fit.

The interception capped a terrible stretch for the Buccaneers offense. After Brady fumbled with 1:13 left in the third quarter, Tampa Bay went three-and-out on its next two series. But when the Bucs forced the Saints to go three-and-out and punt the ball away (this game was not fun to watch), Tampa Bay took possession with 4:59 on the clock, trailing by nine—certainly within comeback range for the GOAT. But then Brady threw the pick to C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

And Brady didn’t take it well. He directed an emphatic “go f--- yourself” towards the Saints sideline (apparently at defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who was acting as the head coach with Sean Payton out due to a positive COVID-19 test).

When he got back to the sideline, he took out his frustration on a tablet.

Now there’s the Tom Brady we all know and love. How many times have we seen him blow up on the sideline after a bad play? It’s part of his hypercompetitive nature. Here’s an eight-minute compilation of him slamming his helmet, berating officials and chewing out teammates and coaches.

The expletive directed specifically at Allen was maybe a little farther than Brady usually goes, though. After the game, he brushed it off.

“Tom, after you threw the interception, it looks like you had some words with Dennis Allen. What was discussed there?” Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report asked Brady.

“Ah, nothing,” Brady replied. “Just football.”

The best of SI

The Ravens lost but give John Harbaugh credit for keeping things interesting with a depleted roster. ... Here’s what leagues should do in response to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. ... Why Jimmy Rollins belongs in the Hall of Fame.

Around the sports world

Bill Belichick apologized to the media for being curt in his press conference after Saturday night’s loss. ... The NHL and players’ union are going to decide soon what to do about Olympics participation. ... Carson Wentz accused Matthew Judon of attacking his “ability to reproduce.”

Saquon Barkley made one of the best catches of the year

I have no idea if Dan Campbell knows a thing about X’s and O’s but he seems like a fun guy to play for

You can’t drop the ball like this

Being 3–10 allows you to try some weird stuff

Deebo Samuel basically turned into a running back halfway through this season and is actually really good at it

You’ll need something stronger than a medium soda to endure the Mike Glennon Experience

This terrible interception was the last pass Glennon threw for the day

Zane Gonzalez hurt his quad in warmups so the Panthers had backup QB P.J. Walker and receiver Brandon Zylstra audition for the role

Zylstra kicked off three times, averaging 48.7 yards per kick

Yeah, but they came back to win

Studs up, missed the ball and somehow only a yellow

Excellent trash talk from Mason Geertsen directed at Tyler Bertuzzi

A hockey alley-oop!

Just by the way the guy in white threw off his pads, it was obvious he was gonna win this fight

Not sports

Berlin is introducing edible train tickets infused with hemp oil. ... A rare copy of the first Superman comic sold at auction for $2.6 million. ... A company will experiment next month with having an enormous kite help pull a cargo ship across the ocean to reduce fuel consumption.

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.