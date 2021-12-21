Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Vikings LB Eric Kendricks Ejected After Helmet-to-Helmet Hit on Justin Fields

Author:

Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks was ejected in the fourth quarter on Monday after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bears quarterback Justin Fields. 

Kendricks connected with Fields as Chicago’s quarterback slid to the ground inside the Minnesota 20-yard line. Kendricks was given a personal foul penalty, and he was subsequently ejected for targeting in the 17–9 Vikings victory. 

Chicago could not convert despite the additional yards on Kendricks’s penalty. Fields stayed in the game after the hit, yet the Bears still failed to score a touchdown until the game's final play despite four trips inside the red zone. Chicago‘s offense remains a mess as Christmas approaches.

The Bears fell to 4–10 in 2021 with Monday’s loss. The Giants own their first-round pick in the 2022 draft. 

