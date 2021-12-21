Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Tom Brady Details Sideline Altercation With Saints

Author:

Tom Brady didn't exactly enjoy his Sunday night in Week 15 as the Buccaneers hosted the Saints.

Tampa was shut out by their NFC South rival in the prime-time matchup, limping to the locker room following a 9-0 defeat. But the relatively dull affair did feature a bit of fire from the 44-year-old quarterback.

Brady was engaged in an altercation on the New Orleans sideline in the fourth quarter, an incident that featured Brady appearing to yell a certain four-letter word toward the Saints. Brady clarified the incident on Monday noting, "we were very competitive in that moment."

“Oh, we were just exchanging pleasantries," Brady said on the Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast. "It was a nice night in Tampa. We were just wonderfully, in the heat of the moment, expressing, uh, I wouldn’t say pleasantries, but we were very competitive in that moment, it was emotional."

"So that’s just football players being football players.”

Brady has struggled mightily against the Saints since joining the Buccaneers. He has tossed eight interceptions in his last four regular season games vs. New Orleans, though as usual, Brady got the last laugh against the Saints in the 2021 playoffs. Perhaps we'll see a similar script in January as New Orleans battles for a Wild Card spot.

