Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Tom Brady

Bucs QB Tom Brady Believes NFL Should Eliminate Hits to Wide Receivers' Knees

Author:

While Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was frustrated following a dismal performance in Tampa Bay's 9–0 loss to the Saints, the seven-time Super Bowl winner had a strong response for wide receivers taking hits to their knees.

Brady spoke on the Let's Go! podcast on SiriusXM NFL radio, saying the league should eliminate hits to the knees of defenseless wide receivers. His response comes after Bucs wideout Chris Goodwin suffered a torn ACL from a hit in Sunday's game, removing him from the starting lineup for the remainder of the season.

“I've seen that hit too many times where a defenseless pass catcher is in the process of catching the ball and he's hit by the defender,” Brady said on the podcast. “And a lot of defenders would say, ‘Well, we can't hit him in the head anymore.’ Well, the point is, you can't hit anybody in the head anymore. You can't hit anyone in the knees anymore except for receivers. Which doesn't make any sense to me. 

“You can't hit a defensive lineman in the knees, you can't hit a punter in the knees, you can't hit a quarterback in the knees, you can't hit a DB in the knees except for allowing hits on defenseless receivers. It needs to be addressed and really thought-out.”

SI Recommends

Battling back from knee injuries can have long-term effects on careers, much like head injuries. However, Brady says he—along with wide receivers—would prefer “hits to the head” than to the knees.

“And I'm sure almost every pass catcher in the NFL would prefer a hit to the head over a hit to the knees,” Brady said. “I certainly would. I'd take that a million out of a million.”

Godwin finished the game with a team-high six passes for 49 yards after taking the shot from Saints defender P.J. Williams. In 14 games this season, Godwin has recorded a career-high 98 receptions (leads team) for 1,103 yards (leads team) and five touchdowns. 

The Buccaneers (10–4) current lead NFC South, occupy the third spot in the NFC playoff picture and will face the Panthers on Sunday. 

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Aug 3, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) warms up before the start of the game against the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field.
MLB

Nelson Cruz Keeps Booming As Slugger and Humanitarian

Baseball’s late-blooming, ageless wonder is still going strong in his 40s.

College Football Playoff national championship field
Media

Cinemark, ESPN to Show College Football Playoff Live in Theaters

The CFP semifinals and national championship are heading to the big screen.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
NFL

Tom Brady Details Sideline Altercation With Saints

He was not pleased with the New Orleans sideline Sunday night.

jalen-hurts-eagles
Play
Betting

Eagles Will Soar Over WFT on Tuesday Night

The WFT is without starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke because of COVID-19 which is why many of our analysts are betting on the Eagles to cover the spread.

Washington Football Team helmets on the field
NFL

Report: WFT Putting Their Own Benches on Eagles Sideline

The Cowboys did it to Washington, so Washington is doing it to the Eagles.

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner
NFL

Q&A: Kurt Warner Takes His Story to the Big Screen

The former NFL quarterback discussed his upcoming biopic, his Hall of Fame career and who he would like to see in this season’s Super Bowl.

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) catches a pass against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during the first quarter at Lumen Field.
Play
Betting

Betting Roundtable: Seahawks-Rams Best Bets

Our betting experts provide their best bets for Tuesday's NFC West battle in Los Angeles between the Rams and Seahawks.

Oct 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) is defended by Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) and center Deandre Ayton (22) in the first half at Staples Center.
Play
Betting

NBA SO/UP Picks and Analysis: Timberwolves-Mavericks, Suns-Lakers

Betting advice and picks as the Lakers and Suns meet for the second time and the Timberwolves try to beat the Mavericks for the second straight game.