Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Reporter Says Urban Meyer's Lawyer Sent 'Threatening' Letter Before Josh Lambo Story

Author:

Urban Meyer's reported treatment of kicker Josh Lambo marked perhaps the final straw in his Jacksonville tenure before he was fired on Dec. 16.

Meyer reportedly kicked the team's specialist during warm-ups during the preseason in August, an incident that was subsequently reported to the team internally. The incident was then made public via the Tampa-Bay Times's Rick Stroud on Dec. 15, one day before Meyer was dismissed.

Stroud detailed his process of reporting the incident in an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show on Monday. Stroud said Meyer's lawyers sent a "threatening" letter before the story's release, and they offered unnamed sources who would corroborate Meyer's version of events.

"I got a threatening letter from [Meyer's] lawyers about publishing the story without certain information," Stroud said. "They wanted to offer up a couple of players, but only off the record."

SI Recommends

Stroud noted there was no dispute over whether the incident took place. Rather, Meyer's lawyers offered players who would corroborate "the degree to which [Meyer] kicked [Lambo]."

Meyer's camp appeared to be scrambling in the final hours of his Jaguars' tenure, though his firing became a relative guarantee in recent weeks. Meyer now exits the NFL with a 2–11 career record in just one season at the professional level, sporting the fourth-shortest head coaching stint in NFL history

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Jaguars, visit Jaguar Report.

YOU MAY LIKE

AC Milan and Inter will have a new stadium
Soccer

AC Milan, Inter Choose 'Cathedral' to Replace Existing San Siro

The Milan clubs revealed renderings for their new home, which is expected to be finish in 2024 or 2025.

Gianni-Infantino-FIFA-Biennial-World-Cup-Trophy
Soccer

FIFA Touts Financial Impact of Biennial World Cup in Face of Opposition

Money talked loudest and clearest when FIFA pitched its vision for more frequent World Cups to more than 200 member countries.

Jack Miller III with Ohio State.
College Football

Ohio State QB Announces He Is Transferring to Florida

He appeared in just four games last year and threw for a total of 101 yards.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
NFL

Tom Brady Believes NFL Should Remove Hits to WRs’ Knees

The star quarterback says the league needs to address the issue with a well ‘thought-out’ response.

Aug 3, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) warms up before the start of the game against the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field.
MLB

Nelson Cruz Keeps Booming As Slugger and Humanitarian

Baseball’s late-blooming, ageless wonder is still going strong in his 40s.

College Football Playoff national championship field
Media

Cinemark, ESPN to Show College Football Playoff Live in Theaters

The CFP semifinals and national championship are heading to the big screen.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
NFL

Tom Brady Details Sideline Altercation With Saints

He was not pleased with the New Orleans sideline Sunday night.

jalen-hurts-eagles
Play
Betting

Eagles Will Soar Over WFT on Tuesday Night

The WFT is without starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke because of COVID-19 which is why many of our analysts are betting on the Eagles to cover the spread.