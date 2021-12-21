Urban Meyer's reported treatment of kicker Josh Lambo marked perhaps the final straw in his Jacksonville tenure before he was fired on Dec. 16.

Meyer reportedly kicked the team's specialist during warm-ups during the preseason in August, an incident that was subsequently reported to the team internally. The incident was then made public via the Tampa-Bay Times's Rick Stroud on Dec. 15, one day before Meyer was dismissed.

Stroud detailed his process of reporting the incident in an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show on Monday. Stroud said Meyer's lawyers sent a "threatening" letter before the story's release, and they offered unnamed sources who would corroborate Meyer's version of events.

"I got a threatening letter from [Meyer's] lawyers about publishing the story without certain information," Stroud said. "They wanted to offer up a couple of players, but only off the record."

Stroud noted there was no dispute over whether the incident took place. Rather, Meyer's lawyers offered players who would corroborate "the degree to which [Meyer] kicked [Lambo]."

Meyer's camp appeared to be scrambling in the final hours of his Jaguars' tenure, though his firing became a relative guarantee in recent weeks. Meyer now exits the NFL with a 2–11 career record in just one season at the professional level, sporting the fourth-shortest head coaching stint in NFL history

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Jaguars, visit Jaguar Report.