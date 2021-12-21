Raiders linebacker Will Compton did not play in Monday night's 16–14 win over the Browns.

He shared on Twitter that he was "heart broken to let you know my mom suddenly passed away" on Sunday night and that he would be traveling home to be with his family.

"It has been a brutal last 16 hours. Please love on your moms and keep my family in your thoughts and prayers," he added. "Our mom was everything to us."

Compton, 32, is a nine-year NFL veteran and is on his second stint with the team. He has appeared in one game this season, playing 15 snaps against the Chiefs in Week 14.

With Monday's win, Las Vegas moved to 7–7 on the season.

The Raiders host the Broncos next Sunday with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

