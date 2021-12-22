Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Former Patriots LB Criticizes Mac Jones for Postgame Comments

New England's hot streak came to an end in Week 15 as the Patriots lost 27-17 in Indianapolis. And the difficult loss prompted some self-evaluation from one New England rookie.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones outlined a potential reason for New England's lackluster performance in the postgame press conference. Jones said the team's "energy was just kind of low," adding the team "didn't practice well," in the lead-up to Saturday night. Such an explanation is perfectly reasonable; except to one former Patriot. 

“I was surprised by that because it was so off-script for Mac Jones,” Ex-New England linebacker Ted Johnson said Sunday. “Him saying they had a bad week of practice and that their energy level was low, you’re a rookie, keep your mouth shut."

"That's not going to play well in the locker room."

It's probably a good sign for Jones that this is the biggest criticism he's receiving down the stretch of his rookie season. New England still leads the AFC East at 9–5 entering Week 16, and Jones leads all rookie starters in QBR, completion percentage, passing yards and passing touchdowns. He's not exactly Tom Brady just yet (let's hold off a couple of decades on that front), but through 15 games, Jones's rookie season has been as smooth sailing as one could hope. 

Jones and the Patriots will host the Bills on Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET. 

